Crossword for teabreak

Source: Global Times Published: 2020/11/30 18:06:44

Puzzle

ACROSS

  1 The "D" in CD-ROM

  5 Ergo

  9 Slightly open

 13 State whose name contains a greeting

 14 Stage in a lunar cycle

 15 Bahama ___ (rum cocktail)

 16 Early bird's target

 17 Step after "lather"

 18 A party to

 19 Saltshaker's companion

 22 Wolfs down

 23 Curiosity rover's org.

 24 Usually endangered marine reptile

 29 Was hurtful, like criticism

 32 Mutated gene

 33 Box on stage?

 35 Fa-la link

 36 Dangerous game of chance

 40 Wedding vow

 41 It's game

 42 Tenth first family

 43 Religious subgroups

 46 Sources of valuable metal

 48 Mars : Romans :: ___ : Greeks

 50 Butterfingers' utterance

 51 Like a zebra, or two words that can precede the starts of 19-, 24-, 36- and 46-Across

 56 Auctioneer's cry

 57 Set straight

 58 Move like molasses

 60 An athlete may take one in protest

 61 Gets into shape, with "up"

 62 Writer/director Ephron

 63 Does some sums

 64 LAX guesstimates

 65 Movie critic's assignment?

DOWN

  1 Wall Street index, with "the"

  2 Funny Face flapjack chain

  3 Beget

  4 Participates in a triathlon, say

  5 Intense longing

  6 Put up, as Christmas lights

  7 Global power that broke up in '91

  8 Welcome at the door

  9 Surrounded by

 10 Novelist who created Elizabeth Bennet and Emma Woodhouse

 11 Love, in Lima

 12 Sought office

 14 Condition before staining, perhaps

 20 St. ___ Girl beer

 21 Rapper Lil ___ X

 24 Bollywood wraps

 25 Get away from

 26 Otherwise known as

 27 Slow, musically

 28 Mopey music genre

 30 ___ Dame

 31 Sharon of "Cagney & Lacey"

 34 Disparaging remarks

 37 Persistently criticize

 38 Kind of node or gland

 39 Features of "G'day" and "cap'n"

 44 Sports team deals

 45 Brief moment, briefly

 47 Places to warm up after skiing

 49 Footwear for a Senator

 51 007

 52 Much of the time

 53 Jazz singer Simone

 54 ___ one's own horn

 55 Cornell University co-founder Cornell

 56 Reggae relative

 59 Musician's gift

Solution


