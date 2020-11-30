Crossword for teabreak

PuzzleACROSS
1 The "D" in CD-ROM
5 Ergo
9 Slightly open
13 State whose name contains a greeting
14 Stage in a lunar cycle
15 Bahama ___ (rum cocktail)
16 Early bird's target
17 Step after "lather"
18 A party to
19 Saltshaker's companion
22 Wolfs down
23 Curiosity rover's org.
24 Usually endangered marine reptile
29 Was hurtful, like criticism
32 Mutated gene
33 Box on stage?
35 Fa-la link
36 Dangerous game of chance
40 Wedding vow
41 It's game
42 Tenth first family
43 Religious subgroups
46 Sources of valuable metal
48 Mars : Romans :: ___ : Greeks
50 Butterfingers' utterance
51 Like a zebra, or two words that can precede the starts of 19-, 24-, 36- and 46-Across
56 Auctioneer's cry
57 Set straight
58 Move like molasses
60 An athlete may take one in protest
61 Gets into shape, with "up"
62 Writer/director Ephron
63 Does some sums
64 LAX guesstimates
65 Movie critic's assignment?DOWN
1 Wall Street index, with "the"
2 Funny Face flapjack chain
3 Beget
4 Participates in a triathlon, say
5 Intense longing
6 Put up, as Christmas lights
7 Global power that broke up in '91
8 Welcome at the door
9 Surrounded by
10 Novelist who created Elizabeth Bennet and Emma Woodhouse
11 Love, in Lima
12 Sought office
14 Condition before staining, perhaps
20 St. ___ Girl beer
21 Rapper Lil ___ X
24 Bollywood wraps
25 Get away from
26 Otherwise known as
27 Slow, musically
28 Mopey music genre
30 ___ Dame
31 Sharon of "Cagney & Lacey"
34 Disparaging remarks
37 Persistently criticize
38 Kind of node or gland
39 Features of "G'day" and "cap'n"
44 Sports team deals
45 Brief moment, briefly
47 Places to warm up after skiing
49 Footwear for a Senator
51 007
52 Much of the time
53 Jazz singer Simone
54 ___ one's own horn
55 Cornell University co-founder Cornell
56 Reggae relative
59 Musician's gift
