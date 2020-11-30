It’s narrow-minded to spin FM's visit to Japan, Korea as targeting US: spokesperson

China's State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi (left) bumps elbows with Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi at the start of their meeting in Tokyo on Tuesday. The two sides agreed to start a quick channel for personnel exchanges this month and hold a new round of China-Japan high-level economic talks next year. Photo: AFP

Responding to a question about some media interpreting Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi's just-concluded visits to Japan and South Korea as a diplomatic move targeting the US, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said on Monday that such an interpretation is narrow-minded.During Wang's visit to Japan, the two countries reached a consensus on wide-ranging issues, including the building of bilateral ties that meet the requirements of the new era and the launch of a "fast track" for necessary personnel exchanges, Hua told a regular media briefing.The two sides agreed to hold a new round of high-level economic dialogue at an appropriate time next year, create an inter-departmental consultation mechanism on bilateral cooperation in food, agricultural and aquatic products, and launch a direct line under the maritime and air contact mechanism between the two nations' defense departments.China and Japan also agreed to support each other in hosting two major sports events - the Tokyo Olympic Games and the Beijing Winter Olympics - an indication of the two sides' clear aspiration to push bilateral relations forward along a trajectory of improved development, Hua added.The visit to South Korea also proved to be fruitful. The two nations agreed to set up a committee for the future development of China-South Korea relations and likewise, both sides also agreed to support each other in hosting the Beijing Winter Olympic Games and Gangwon Winter Youth Olympics. Additionally, the two nations agreed to jointly commit to maintaining peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and advancing political settlement process of the Korean Peninsula issue.China, Japan and South Korea are close neighbors and the three countries have long maintained intimate communications and coordination, the spokesperson remarked, noting that China is willing to push for joint efforts with Japan and South Korea to implement actions to follow up on Wang's visit.Global Times