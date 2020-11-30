Former Xinjiang deputy governor expelled from CPC for corruption, disloyalty, superstition

Ren Hua Photo: Screenshot from thepaper.cn

Former Xinjiang deputy governor Ren Hua has been expelled from the Communist Party of China (CPC) and removed from her position for corruption, defying organizational reviews and engaging in superstitious activities, according to China's top disciplinary watchdog.The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) announced on Monday that it had completed investigations into Ren's serious disciplinary problems.The investigations suggest that Ren lost her belief, abandoned her original mission, and was not loyal to the CPC. Ren also defied organizational reviews and engaged in superstitious activities.The CCDI added that Ren accepted invitations to banquets and extravagant consumption arrangements that could have affected her ability to carry out official duties impartially, frequented private clubs, and accepted gifts and gratuities, violating the central authority's requirements. Ren used public power as a tool for personal gain, to seek benefits for others in business operations, engineering contracts and land transfers, and illegally accepted huge amounts of money and property.Ren, 56, had been an official in Xinjiang since 1986. Ren's qualification as a delegate to the Ninth Party Congress of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region was terminated, her illegal income has been confiscated, and her case has been transferred to the procuratorial authorities for examination and prosecution according to law.Global Times