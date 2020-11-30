In pics: construction site of Sanhe section of Beijing-Tangshan intercity railway

A worker works at the construction site of the Sanhe section of the Beijing-Tangshan intercity railway in Langfang City, north China's Hebei Province, Nov. 30, 2020. The 148.74-kilometer intercity railway linking Beijing, capital of China, and Tangshan, a port city in north China's Hebei Province is under construction with a designed speed of 350 kilometers per hour. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

