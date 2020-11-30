Zhanang County in Tibet kicks off first farmers' sports contest

A contestant takes part in a sack game at the first farmers' sports contest held in Zhanang County of Shannan, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Nov. 29, 2020. Zhanang County kicked off its first farmers' sports contest on Sunday. The three-day event sees the participation of over 450 contestants who have just finished a year's pasture and farm work. (Xinhua/Purbu Zhaxi)

Winners show kettles presented to them as prizes at the first farmers' sports contest held in Zhanang County of Shannan, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Nov. 29, 2020. (Xinhua/Purbu Zhaxi)

A contestant takes part in a shot-put game at the first farmers' sports contest held in Zhanang County of Shannan, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Nov. 29, 2020. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

Contestants take part in a Tibetan string game at the first farmers' sports contest held in Zhanang County of Shannan, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Nov. 29, 2020. (Xinhua/Purbu Zhaxi)

Contestants take part in a Tibetan string game at the first farmers' sports contest held in Zhanang County of Shannan, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Nov. 29, 2020. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 29, 2020 shows people taking part in the first farmers' sports contest held in Zhanang County of Shannan, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

Contestants take part in a tug-of-war game at the first farmers' sports contest held in Zhanang County of Shannan, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Nov. 29, 2020. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

A contestant takes part in a boulder-carrying game at the first farmers' sports contest held in Zhanang County of Shannan, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Nov. 29, 2020. (Xinhua/Purbu Zhaxi)

Contestants take part in a tug-of-war game at the first farmers' sports contest held in Zhanang County of Shannan, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Nov. 29, 2020. (Xinhua/Purbu Zhaxi)