1,279 trained Afghan youth including 200 women join army

Soldiers take part in their graduation ceremony at Kabul Military Training Center (KMTC) in Kabul, Afghanistan, Nov. 29, 2020. A total of 1,279 young people including 200 women and girls joined the Afghan army after completion of a three-month military training course on Sunday, Afghanistan's Defense Ministry said in a statement released here. (Photo by Sayed Mominzadah/Xinhua)
A female soldier takes part in her graduation ceremony at Kabul Military Training Center (KMTC) in Kabul, Afghanistan, Nov. 29, 2020. A total of 1,279 young people including 200 women and girls joined the Afghan army after completion of a three-month military training course on Sunday, Afghanistan's Defense Ministry said in a statement released here. (Photo by Sayed Mominzadah/Xinhua)
