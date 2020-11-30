1,279 trained Afghan youth including 200 women join army

Soldiers take part in their graduation ceremony at Kabul Military Training Center (KMTC) in Kabul, Afghanistan, Nov. 29, 2020. A total of 1,279 young people including 200 women and girls joined the Afghan army after completion of a three-month military training course on Sunday, Afghanistan's Defense Ministry said in a statement released here. (Photo by Sayed Mominzadah/Xinhua)

A total of 1,279 young people including 200 women and girls joined the Afghan army after completion of a three-month military training course on Sunday, Afghanistan's Defense Ministry said in a statement released."The newly graduated soldiers are capable enough to defend the country's citizens, their properties and the country's freedom and to serve the nation in each part of Afghanistan," deputy defense minister Munira Yusufzada said in her speech after the distribution of certificates to the army's new service members.Afghanistan's security and defense forces have been fighting a costly and complicated war as more than 20 militant groups, according to officials, are active in the country.The casualties of Afghan government forces are reportedly high with 40 security personnel reportedly killed on average every day.In a deadly attack on a military base in the eastern Ghazni province on Sunday, at least 30 personnel were killed and 20 others wounded.No group including the Taliban outfit has claimed responsibility for the incident.