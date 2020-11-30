Chemical defense training in battlefield scenarios

Soldiers in Mission-Oriented Protective Posture (MOPP) gears use the chemical agent detector to locate the simulated toxic agents in the soil. The realistic training exercise is carried out by a chemical defense battalion with the navy under the PLA Southern Theater Command in late October. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Gao Zhihong)

Soldiers in Mission-Oriented Protective Posture (MOPP) gears operate the equipment for decontamination of military vehicles. The realistic training exercise is carried out by a chemical defense battalion with the navy under the PLA Southern Theater Command in late October. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Gao Zhihong)

A soldier in Mission-Oriented Protective Posture (MOPP) gear uses a device to detect simulated poisonous gas during a chemical defense training exercise. The realistic training exercise is carried out by a chemical defense battalion with the navy under the PLA Southern Theater Command in late October. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Gao Zhihong)

Medical staffs move the wounded to safe place in a simulated battlefield during a chemical defense training exercise. The realistic training exercise is carried out by a chemical defense battalion with the navy under the PLA Southern Theater Command in late October. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Gao Zhihong)