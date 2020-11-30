Giant panda Mei Xiang has recovered her appetite: Washington Zoo

Panda cub Xiao Qi Ji at 3 months and 6 weeks old at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo in Washington DC Photo: AFP

Twenty-two-year-old giant panda Mei Xiang’s appetite has returned to normal and she has begun to take her son Xiao Qi Ji (Little Miracle) on more frequent field trips to their other habitats, the Smithsonian’s National Zoo in Washington DC told the Global Times in response to the concerns of Chinese netizens about the two’s health.After Mei Xiang gave birth to her new cub in late August, she seemed to lose her appetite for a time and appeared unwilling to leave her small den, which caused worry among Chinese netizens who were watching live streams of the panda and her cub.In an email, the zoo told the Global Times that there is no cause for concern for Mei Xiang’s health.Recently, the little panda cub Xiao Qi Ji, who just got his name a week ago, was taken by his mother Mei Xiang on some field trips to the outdoor patio of their enclosure.Xiao Qi Ji has been seen doing some “catapult” practice, propelling himself forward along the ground all on his own, which might indicate that he will start learning to walk in the coming days, according to the zoo’s official website.Xiao Qi Ji’s father Tian Tian is also doing well in the park and seems so “focused on whether the keepers had food that we aren’t sure he noticed his son,” read the website.Although the zoo reopened on July 24, the indoor panda house remained closed to the public.The zoo replied to the Global Times that “it is normal for the Giant Panda House to remain closed following a birth in order to give Mei Xiang and her cub peace and quiet.”The zoo closed its doors for a second time on November 23 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.The panda family has not seemed to notice or care about the absence of visitors in the park according to observation staff at the park.Though the park has closed to the public, the animal care staff still work and care for the animals during the day.“All the animal care staff are required to wear appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE) during their shifts to keep themselves and the animals safe, including any time they are working directly with animals, their food, or anything else an animal may come in contact with,” read the email reply.The reopening date of the zoo and the Giant Panda House will be announced when the time is right, the zoo added.