Chinese customs authorities halt beef import declarations from Argentine supplier for a week

Chinese customs suspended import declarations from the Argentine beef producer Ecocarnes S.A for one week after coronavirus was detected on the packaging of frozen deboned beef products, according to a release by the General Administration of Customs.Customs officials over recent days traced several instances of coronavirus on food packaging from countries in South America and have since implemented emergency preventive measures which include the suspension of import declarations.On Wednesday, customs authorities acted to suspend import declarations from the Chilean seafood producer Pesquera Isla del Rey S.A for one week following packaging on a batch of frozen king crab testing positive for COVID-19. A shipment of Ecuadorian goods from producer Ecuajjli Cia Ltd containing frozen white shrimp also tested positive for the virus.A rise in the instance of frozen goods testing positive for COVID-19 has led to authorities increasing nucleic acid test sampling and sterilization for cold storage products. In the wake of these new South American cases, customs will continue to expand random inspections for frozen food shipments.Due to the customs administration's limited capacity making testing for all frozen imports unfeasible, exporters should accept responsibility for ensuring food exports are safe and virus free prior to shipping, experts have stated.Global Times