First snowfall of this winter seen in Minsk, Belarus

Photo taken on Nov. 30, 2020 shows a scene at a park in Minsk, Belarus. The city saw the first snowfall of this winter on Monday. (Photo by Henadz Zhinkov/Xinhua)

Photo taken on Nov. 30, 2020 shows a local resident walking with her child in cart at a park in Minsk, Belarus. The city saw the first snowfall of this winter on Monday. (Photo by Henadz Zhinkov/Xinhua)

Photo taken on Nov. 30, 2020 shows a local resident walking at a park in Minsk, Belarus. The city saw the first snowfall of this winter on Monday. (Photo by Henadz Zhinkov/Xinhua)

Photo taken on Nov. 30, 2020 shows a scene at a park in Minsk, Belarus. The city saw the first snowfall of this winter on Monday. (Photo by Henadz Zhinkov/Xinhua)

Photo taken on Nov. 30, 2020 shows a scene at a park in Minsk, Belarus. The city saw the first snowfall of this winter on Monday. (Photo by Henadz Zhinkov/Xinhua)