People walk along New Bond Street decorated with Christmas lights in central London, Britain, on Nov. 30, 2020. (Xinhua/Han Yan)

A woman walks on Regent Street decorated with Christmas lights in central London, Britain, on Nov. 30, 2020. (Xinhua/Han Yan)

Christmas lights are seen over Regent Street in central London, Britain, on Nov. 30, 2020. (Xinhua/Han Yan)

People walk along Carnaby Street with Christmas decorations in central London, Britain, on Nov. 30, 2020. (Xinhua/Han Yan)