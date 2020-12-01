Zimbabwe's COVID-19 cases surpass 10,000 mark

A Zimbabwean farmer works at a winery in Wellington, South Africa on June 17. Photo: AFP

Zimbabwe reported 84 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the national tally to 10,034, said the Ministry of Health and Child Care.The country has recorded 8,489 recoveries and 277 deaths since the onset of the pandemic in March, said the ministry, adding that the number of locally transmitted infections has increased in recent weeks.Zimbabwe has lifted most of its lockdown restrictions as the nation seeks to rebuild the economy that has been impacted by the pandemic and the drought.