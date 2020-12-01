8 inmates killed, over 70 injured in attempted prison break in Sri Lankan; gov't orders probe

Relatives of prisoners gather outside the Mahara Prison on the outskirts of Sri Lanka's capital Colombo, Nov. 30, 2020.(Photo: Xinhua)

Sri Lanka's Justice Minister Ali Sabry on Monday appointed a special five-member committee to investigate the unrest which erupted in a maximum-security prison in Mahara in the outskirts of Colombo.The event on Sunday has left at least eight inmates dead and over 70 injured.Sabry said the committee will probe into the reasons which led to the clash erupting between prisoners and prison guards and will provide recommendations to prevent such unrest.Sri Lanka's police chief has also directed the Criminal Investigations Department to conduct a separate investigation on the orders of the Defense Secretary.Severe unrest broke out within the prison premises on Sunday afternoon when a large group of prisoners broke their cells and attempted to run towards the main gate of the Mahara prison in an attempt to escape, police said.Prison guards immediately opened fire to bring the situation under control, during which an inmate was killed and several others seriously wounded.By Monday afternoon the death toll rose to eight while the injured rose to 71.Police said the inmates were protesting against the spread of COVID-19 virus and wanted to be released from the prison that holds at least 2,500 prisoners.Officials from the prison said at least 180 prisoners within the Mahara prison were infected with the virus and they had been isolated from the rest.Local media quoting the Deputy Director of Ragama Hospital Dr. Sarath Premasiri said that rapid antigen tests had been carried out on 48 of the 71 inmates admitted to the hospital and till Monday evening, 26 inmates had tested positive for COVID-19.President Gotabaya Rajapaksa in last week agreed to grant a presidential pardon for 600 prisoners considering the rapid spread of the virus in the prisons, local media quoting Prisons Commissioner Thushara Upuldeniya said.However, he said the Presidential Pardon will not apply to those who have been incarcerated for committing serious offenses.All prisons have been instructed to send the lists of prisoners to be considered for the Presidential Pardon to the Prison Headquarters as soon as possible.