Villagers air noodles at Huangjiazhuang Village in Gansu, NW China

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 30, 2020 shows a villager airing noodles at Huangjiazhuang Village in Maiji District of Tianshui City, northwest China's Gansu Province. Noodle making in the village has a history of more than 200 years. The noodles are not only popular locally, but also sold across the country through e-commerce platform.(Photo: Xinhua)

