puzzle
ACROSS
1 Decelerates
6 Hockey shot sound
10 Trendy green
14 Oscar winner Marisa
15 Hang loose
16 SpaceX CEO Musk
17 Virtual greeting, perhaps
18 With intent
20 *Hearty breakfast option
22 Training ___
23 ___ kwon do
24 *Economic system with few restrictions
32 "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" actor Chris
33 Violent son of Zeus
34 TV adjunct, once
35 High pickleball shots
36 Old hat
38 One lacking manners
39 Org. concerned with gum health
40 ___-A-Whirl
41 Tall tales
42 *Disagree
46 Story progression shape
47 Good to go
48 What a successor may have, and a hint to three letters hidden in each starred answer
56 Like a show you could watch for hours
57 Any '60s song, in 2020
58 Arctic Ocean hazard
59 Food item in a basket
60 Cozy breakfast spots
61 Ward (off)
62 LPGA players' pegs
63 Young bird in a barnDOWN
1 Editor's "Let it stand"
2 Nessie's supposed home
3 Ilhan who played "Among Us" with AOC
4 "You ___ right"
5 Secondary wager
6 "I'm Lovin' It," for example
7 Like a 15-letter word
8 Boxer's bowlful, maybe
9 Source of a juicy summer fruit
10 Scientist known for his laws of planetary motion
11 Sunburn soother
12 Got checkmated
13 St. Louis-to-Indianapolis dir.
19 Brings in, as crops
21 Before, poetically
24 Bilbo's cousin
25 Capital city nearest to Casablanca
26 Beings who may call us earthlings: Abbr.
27 Mouthwatering
28 Ambulance destinations, for short
29 Ebony partner in song
30 Tea biscuit
31 Makes a mistake
32 Word after "layaway" or "lesson"
36 Round figure?
37 Bass Pale ___
38 Sweetheart
40 Short, but probably not sweet
41 Bed-ins for Peace activist
43 Showed age, like a sofa
44 Art show boosters?
45 Tater ___
48 Digestion aid
49 Aware of
50 Tuning instrument in an orchestra
51 French fashion magazine
52 House designer's concern
53 Fan mail recipient
54 Twitter reaction
55 "___ we forget"
56 Texter's good bud
solution