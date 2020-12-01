puzzle

1 Decelerates6 Hockey shot sound10 Trendy green14 Oscar winner Marisa15 Hang loose16 SpaceX CEO Musk17 Virtual greeting, perhaps18 With intent20 *Hearty breakfast option22 Training ___23 ___ kwon do24 *Economic system with few restrictions32 "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" actor Chris33 Violent son of Zeus34 TV adjunct, once35 High pickleball shots36 Old hat38 One lacking manners39 Org. concerned with gum health40 ___-A-Whirl41 Tall tales42 *Disagree46 Story progression shape47 Good to go48 What a successor may have, and a hint to three letters hidden in each starred answer56 Like a show you could watch for hours57 Any '60s song, in 202058 Arctic Ocean hazard59 Food item in a basket60 Cozy breakfast spots61 Ward (off)62 LPGA players' pegs63 Young bird in a barn1 Editor's "Let it stand"2 Nessie's supposed home3 Ilhan who played "Among Us" with AOC4 "You ___ right"5 Secondary wager6 "I'm Lovin' It," for example7 Like a 15-letter word8 Boxer's bowlful, maybe9 Source of a juicy summer fruit10 Scientist known for his laws of planetary motion11 Sunburn soother12 Got checkmated13 St. Louis-to-Indianapolis dir.19 Brings in, as crops21 Before, poetically24 Bilbo's cousin25 Capital city nearest to Casablanca26 Beings who may call us earthlings: Abbr.27 Mouthwatering28 Ambulance destinations, for short29 Ebony partner in song30 Tea biscuit31 Makes a mistake32 Word after "layaway" or "lesson"36 Round figure?37 Bass Pale ___38 Sweetheart40 Short, but probably not sweet41 Bed-ins for Peace activist43 Showed age, like a sofa44 Art show boosters?45 Tater ___48 Digestion aid49 Aware of50 Tuning instrument in an orchestra51 French fashion magazine52 House designer's concern53 Fan mail recipient54 Twitter reaction55 "___ we forget"56 Texter's good bud

solution