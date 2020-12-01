Crossword

Published: 2020/12/1

puzzle



 ACROSS

  1 Decelerates

  6 Hockey shot sound

 10 Trendy green

 14 Oscar winner Marisa

 15 Hang loose

 16 SpaceX CEO Musk

 17 Virtual greeting, perhaps

 18 With intent

 20 *Hearty breakfast option

 22 Training ___

 23 ___ kwon do

 24 *Economic system with few restrictions

 32 "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" actor Chris

 33 Violent son of Zeus

 34 TV adjunct, once

 35 High pickleball shots

 36 Old hat

 38 One lacking manners

 39 Org. concerned with gum health

 40 ___-A-Whirl

 41 Tall tales

 42 *Disagree

 46 Story progression shape

 47 Good to go

 48 What a successor may have, and a hint to three letters hidden in each starred answer

 56 Like a show you could watch for hours

 57 Any '60s song, in 2020

 58 Arctic Ocean hazard

 59 Food item in a basket

 60 Cozy breakfast spots

 61 Ward (off)

 62 LPGA players' pegs

 63 Young bird in a barn



DOWN

  1 Editor's "Let it stand"

  2 Nessie's supposed home

  3 Ilhan who played "Among Us" with AOC

  4 "You ___ right"

  5 Secondary wager

  6 "I'm Lovin' It," for example

  7 Like a 15-letter word

  8 Boxer's bowlful, maybe

  9 Source of a juicy summer fruit

 10 Scientist known for his laws of planetary motion

 11 Sunburn soother

 12 Got checkmated

 13 St. Louis-to-Indianapolis dir.

 19 Brings in, as crops

 21 Before, poetically

 24 Bilbo's cousin

 25 Capital city nearest to Casablanca

 26 Beings who may call us earthlings: Abbr.

 27 Mouthwatering

 28 Ambulance destinations, for short

 29 Ebony partner in song

 30 Tea biscuit

 31 Makes a mistake

 32 Word after "layaway" or "lesson"

 36 Round figure?

 37 Bass Pale ___

 38 Sweetheart

 40 Short, but probably not sweet

 41 Bed-ins for Peace activist

 43 Showed age, like a sofa

 44 Art show boosters?

 45 Tater ___

 48 Digestion aid

 49 Aware of

 50 Tuning instrument in an orchestra

 51 French fashion magazine

 52 House designer's concern

 53 Fan mail recipient

 54 Twitter reaction

 55 "___ we forget"

 56 Texter's good bud

solution



 

