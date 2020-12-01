Macao to study legislating national security supporting laws

Macao Peninsula in south China, Nov. 18, 2019. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

The Macao Special Administrative Region will study the optimization of the national security supporting laws, and consider bringing legislation soon, the Macao Secretary for Security said on Monday.Wong Sio Chak, Macao's Secretary for Security, revealed on Monday that he will work closely with the administrative legal field to study and optimize other supporting laws for national security, and will push forward the legislation in a timely manner according to the overall plan, China Central Television reported.In 2021, the security sector will adopt more forward-looking and decisive governance measures, and actively assist the Macao SAR Government in promoting the construction of a national security system, so as to build more solid security for the sustainable development of Macao, Wong said.At the plenary session to debate the 2021 policy on security held by the Legislative Assembly of the Macao SAR, Wong put the overall national security chapter at the top of the agenda.In early 2021, the internal operational mechanisms needed to enforce national security and support the operations of the National Security Council and the Cyber Security Incident Alert and Emergency Response Center will be continuously improved in order to bring timely optimization of the organization and allocation of resources for the creation of a mechanism that meets the requirements of modern counterterrorism work.Wong also vowed to continue to organize national security education activities, and continue to convey national security information to young students through youth training programs, campus promotion, thematic experiences and exchange activities to cultivate their national sentiment and sense of social responsibility; strengthen ties and cooperation with law enforcement agencies in South China's Guangdong Province and Hong Kong SAR to prevent infiltration and intervention by external forces and sabotage by terrorists; and take precautions and responses to ensure the smooth holding of the 7th Legislative Assembly election.The national security law in Hong Kong SAR took effect in July, which brought the year-long turmoil in Hong Kong to an end and generally restored social stability in the region.Global Times