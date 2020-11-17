China continues push for Meng’s release 2 years on

Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou leaves the British Columbia Supreme Court with her security team, in Vancouver, Canada, on Tuesday. A Canadian police officer refused to testify at Meng's latest extradition hearing, which sparked more suspicions, and the Chinese Foreign Ministry on Wednesday noted the essence of the case became much clearer -- politics.

Two years after Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou's arrest in Canada, the Chinese Foreign Ministry once again urged Canada to release her, and condemned the Canadian and US governments' political conspiracy in targeting the Chinese company."We once again urge Canada to immediately rectify its mistake and release Meng Wanzhou. Meng has violated no Canadian law, yet has been unjustly detained to this day, which we find outrageous," Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying said at a routine news conference on Tuesday. "We will continue to take all necessary measures to defend Meng."Hua also called Meng's arrest in Canada a "serious political event.""The US government concocted this incident to suppress Chinese high-tech enterprises and obstruct China's scientific and technological development," Hua said. "The Canadian government played the role of an accomplice of the US and bears irrevocable responsibility."Meng, the 48-year-old senior executive of the Chinese high-tech firm, who is also the daughter of Huawei's founder Ren Zhengfei, was arrested at Vancouver International Airport on December 1, 2018 at the request of the US, and faces fraud charges. Two months later, Huawei sued Canada over the arrest for violating her constitutional rights, and just two days later Canada initiated proceedings for Meng to be extradited to the US.On Monday, Chinese Ambassador to Canada Cong Peiwu had a phone call with Meng, stressing China's determination to protect the legitimate rights of Chinese nationals and firms."We will continue to urge Canada to correct its wrong deeds and ensure your safe return to China," said the ambassador. "Justice is sure to come!"Huawei also expressed confidence in Meng's innocence."Huawei remains confident in Meng's innocence and trusts the Canadian judicial system to reach that conclusion," the tech giant said in a statement published on Tuesday. "Accordingly, Huawei will continue to support Meng's pursuit of justice and freedom.""My biggest takeaways from this case over the past few months is that we can clearly see that Meng Wanzhou's rights in Canada were violated," Cyrus Janssen, a YouTuber who covered the trial of Meng in Vancouver and closely watched the matter, told the Global Times."Because of the nature of extradition treaties, Canada had to honor the United States request and arrest her. However, the method the RCMP and CBSA used resulted in her rights being violated and could potentially lead to her entire case being thrown out."Janssen pointed out that a country does have the right to refuse an extradition request if they believe the person is being sought for political reasons."Given Meng's status in China and her position at Huawei, and the current battle between Hauwei and the US government, there could be a case made that she might be wanted in the US for political reasons. That will be for the judge to decide this February," Janssen said.President-elect Joe Biden, who will be the US president by that time, could provide a very different approach to the situation, Janssen noted. "Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has already spoken to Biden and specifically mentioned the two Michaels in China and the importance of resolving this issue. I think Biden will provide a much more rational approach to US-China relations, and hopefully aid in resolving this conflict and ensuring that all three nations can move forward with better relations in 2021."Regarding the cases of Canadians Michael Korvig and Michael Spavor who were arrested in China, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying stressed that their cases are completely different in nature from Meng's case. The two are suspected to have threatened China's national security, and were arrested and prosecuted in accordance with law. Their legitimate rights have been safeguarded in the whole process, Hua noted.