Beijing Dance Academy and National Centre for the Performing Arts establish new troupe

A dancer from the NCPA-BDA Youth Dance Troupe Photo: Courtesy of Mou Ke

A new cooperative agreement between the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) and the Beijing Dance Academy (BDA) was signed on Tuesday in Beijing.The two will work together to promote arts education through lectures and performances, as well as support a newly established youth dance troupe.The NCPA-BDA Youth Dance Troupe includes dancers such as Wang Yabin, Wang Zihan, Wu Shuai and Sun Ke. The troupe will stage performances, and work on promoting dance with support from both organizations.Additionally, they will also bring in top artists from home and abroad for classes, lectures and seminars.