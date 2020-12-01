Yanqing line officially put to operation

A train is about to leave the Qinghe Railway Station in Haidian District in downtown Beijing for the Yanqing Railway Station in Yanqing District in north Beijing, China's capital, Dec. 1, 2020. The Yanqing line, one of the major transport infrastructure projects for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, was officially put to operation along with the new station building of the Yanqing Railway Station on Tuesday. The 9.33-kilometer line with a designed speed of 160 kilometers per hour provides a much faster connection between Yanqing and downtown Beijing. (Xinhua)

Phone photo taken on Dec. 1, 2020 shows an exterior view of the new station building of the Yanqing Railway Station in Yanqing District of Beijing, capital of China. The Yanqing line, one of the major transport infrastructure projects for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, was officially put to operation along with the new station building of the Yanqing Railway Station on Tuesday. The 9.33-kilometer line with a designed speed of 160 kilometers per hour provides a much faster connection between Yanqing and downtown Beijing. (Xinhua)

A train waits for passengers to get aboard at the Yanqing Railway Station in Yanqing District of Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 1, 2020. The Yanqing line, one of the major transport infrastructure projects for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, was officially put to operation along with the new station building of the Yanqing Railway Station on Tuesday. The 9.33-kilometer line with a designed speed of 160 kilometers per hour provides a much faster connection between Yanqing and downtown Beijing. (Xinhua)

Phone photo taken on Dec. 1, 2020 shows a train about to leave the Beijing North Railway Station in downtown Beijing for the Yanqing Railway Station in Yanqing District in north Beijing, capital of China. The Yanqing line, one of the major transport infrastructure projects for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, was officially put to operation along with the new station building of the Yanqing Railway Station on Tuesday. The 9.33-kilometer line with a designed speed of 160 kilometers per hour provides a much faster connection between Yanqing and downtown Beijing. (Xinhua)