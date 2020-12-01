Fishery workers catch fish in Chun'an County, Zhejiang

Source: Xinhua Published: 2020/12/1 19:31:37

Fishery workers catch fish at the southeastern area of the Qiandao Lake in Chun'an County, east China's Zhejiang Province, Dec. 1, 2020. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)


 

Photo taken on Dec. 1, 2020 shows fish harvested from the Qiandao Lake in Chun'an County, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)


 

Fishery workers catch fish at the southeastern area of the Qiandao Lake in Chun'an County, east China's Zhejiang Province, Dec. 1, 2020. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)


 

Fishery workers catch fish at the southeastern area of the Qiandao Lake in Chun'an County, east China's Zhejiang Province, Dec. 1, 2020. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)


 

Posted in: CHINA
