Mudanjiang-Jiamusi high-speed railway ready for test operation

This photo taken on Nov. 30, 2020 shows the construction site of the Mudanjiang-Jiamusi high-speed railway section in Xiaowuzhan Town, Boli County, Northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo: China News Service/Ma He)

Workers celebrate at the construction site of the Mudanjiang-Jiamusi high-speed railway section in Xiaowuzhan Town, Boli County, Northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 30, 2020. (Photo: China News Service/Ma He)

Workers celebrate at the construction site of the Mudanjiang-Jiamusi high-speed railway section in Xiaowuzhan Town, Boli County, Northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 30, 2020. (Photo: China News Service/Ma He)

This photo taken on Nov. 30, 2020 shows the construction site of the Mudanjiang-Jiamusi high-speed railway section in Xiaowuzhan Town, Boli County, Northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.