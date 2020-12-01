Yao ethnic women promote local customs via costumes

Source: China News Service Published: 2020/12/1 19:43:04

Yao ethnic women wearing costumes promote local customs in Fuchuan Yao Autonomous County, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nov. 30, 2020. Other folk activities were also staged at the promotional event on Monday. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Zhixiong)


 

Posted in: CHINA
