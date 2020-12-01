Australian soldiers' war crimes in Afghanistan
Source: Global Times Published: 2020/12/1 20:35:07
Infographic:GT
RELATED ARTICLES:
Australian Embassy faces backlash on Chinese social media after calling satirical cartoon 'fake', backing Morrison's demand
Morrison should vent his fury at crimes by Australian soldiers in Afghanistan, not me: cartoonist
Morrison blame game taking China-Australia ties into abyss
Posted in:
LISTS
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
blog comments powered by
Disqus