The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree stands lit in New York, the United States, Dec. 2, 2020. The 75-foot tall Norway spruce is lit by more than 50,000 LED lights as a traditional routine held annually to mark the beginning of another holiday season. (Diane Bondareff/AP Images for Tishman Speyer/Pool via Xinhua)

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (L) and Tishman Speyer President and CEO Rob Speyer light the 2020 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree in New York, the United States, Dec. 2, 2020. The 75-foot tall Norway spruce is lit by more than 50,000 LED lights as a traditional routine held annually to mark the beginning of another holiday season. (Diane Bondareff/AP Images for Tishman Speyer/Pool via Xinhua)