Global COVID-19 deaths pass 1.5 mln mark: Johns Hopkins University

Trucks used as storage for bodies of victims who died of COVID-19 are seen in New York, the United States, April 6, 2020. (Photo by Michael Nagle/Xinhua)

The global COVID-19-related deaths have passed the 1.5 million mark, while the caseload worldwide has surpassed 65 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.As of 10:26 p.m. Thursday (0326 GMT Friday), the exact number of the coronavirus cases on the university's COVID-19 dashboard was 65,169,904, and the global death toll stood at 1,505,527.The United States, Brazil, India, and Mexico have each registered over 100,000 deaths, according to the center.