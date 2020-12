In pics: mini Christmas market during COVID-19 pandemic in Essen, Germany

People buy Gluehwein, a traditional German alcoholic drink, from a chalet at a mini Christmas market during the COVID-19 pandemic in Essen, Germany, on Dec. 3, 2020. (Photo by Tang Ying/Xinhua)

Photo taken on Dec. 3, 2020 shows a mini Christmas market with several chalets during the COVID-19 pandemic in Essen, Germany. (Photo by Tang Ying/Xinhua)

People visit a chalet selling Christmas decorations at a mini Christmas market during the COVID-19 pandemic in Essen, Germany, on Dec. 3, 2020. (Photo by Tang Ying/Xinhua)

