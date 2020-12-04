Precious exhibits debut at Summer Palace celebrate its 270th birthday

People visit a photo at the exhibition of "A Story of Garden?-- 270 Years of the Summer Palace", hosted by the Museum of Chinese Garden and Landscape Architecture, Dec. 2, 2020. More than half of precious ancient exhibits were open to the public for the first time. (Photo: China News Service/ Tian Yuhao)

People visit a photo at the exhibition of "A Story of Garden?-- 270 Years of the Summer Palace", hosted by the Museum of Chinese Garden and Landscape Architecture, Dec. 2, 2020. More than half of precious ancient exhibits were open to the public for the first time. (Photo: China News Service/ Tian Yuhao)

A visitor takes a photo at the exhibition of "A Story of Garden?-- 270 Years of the Summer Palace", hosted by the Museum of Chinese Garden and Landscape Architecture, Dec. 2, 2020. More than half of precious ancient exhibits were open to the public for the first time. (Photo: China News Service/ Tian Yuhao)

People visit a photo at the exhibition of "A Story of Garden?-- 270 Years of the Summer Palace", hosted by the Museum of Chinese Garden and Landscape Architecture, Dec. 2, 2020. More than half of precious ancient exhibits were open to the public for the first time. (Photo: China News Service/ Tian Yuhao)