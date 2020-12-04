European operators should have freedom to choose 5G suppliers: Huawei executive

Huawei 5G File photo: Xinhua

Chinese telecom company Huawei has every interest in helping the European Union (EU) be the world leader in 5G networks, and European operators should have the freedom to choose suppliers, Huawei vice president for Europe Abraham Liu said Thursday.Liu made the remarks during the annual Web Summit held here, one of the biggest global events regarding digital transformation, which is broadcast online with an estimated audience of 100,000 worldwide."In Europe, a single digital market, operators deserve freedom of choice," Liu spoke to Portuguese News Agency Lusa during the event, adding that his company can offer "several choices in terms of supply to different countries" in Europe.The executive expressed confidence that the EU would resist pressure from the United States, which aims to freeze Huawei out of global 5G networks."American leaders are trying to move their influences in Europe. It is an attempt to politicize the issue, but Europeans have their own way of dealing with cybersecurity," Liu told Lusa.The Huawei executive expects Portugal's EU presidency starting from January 2021 to play the role of restoring global cooperation, which has been challenged "by other powers.""We have an understanding of future development, of how digital technology can help. My colleagues and I are always available to contribute to these discussions," he said."We see that there are common challenges such as climate change, the pandemic, and only with global collaboration -- Europe, China and America, together -- will we be able to better face the challenges," he said.