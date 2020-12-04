Frontier guards patrol on horsebacks

Border guards ride on horsebacks during a snow patrol at the altitude of 4,900 meters in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region on November 26, 2020. The horse patrol team is assigned to the Torugart border guard company of the Kizilsu Military Sub-command under the PLA Xinjiang Military Command.Photo:China Military

