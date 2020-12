Inside view of Wanxiang karst cave in NW China

Photo taken on Dec. 3, 2020 shows the inside view of Wanxiang karst cave in Hanwang Township of Longnan City, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Ma Xiping)

Photo taken on Dec. 3, 2020 shows the inside view of Wanxiang karst cave in Hanwang Township of Longnan City, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Ma Xiping)

Photo taken on Dec. 3, 2020 shows the inside view of Wanxiang karst cave in Hanwang Township of Longnan City, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Ma Xiping)

Photo taken on Dec. 3, 2020 shows the inside view of Wanxiang karst cave in Hanwang Township of Longnan City, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Ma Xiping)