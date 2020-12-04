Farmers harvest paddy rice in E China

Source: Xinhua Published: 2020/12/4 18:17:31

Aerial photo taken on Dec 4 shows farmers harvesting paddy rice in Shangpai Town of Feixi County, east China's Anhui Province. Farmers take advantage of clear weather harvesting paddy rice.Photo:Xinhua


 

