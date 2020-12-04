China (Foshan) Int'l Intelligent Robot Expo 2020 kicks off

Photo taken on Dec. 3, 2020 shows programmable transforming toy robots displayed at the China (Foshan) International Intelligent Robot Expo 2020 in Foshan, south China's Guangdong Province. The exhibition, sponsored by the China Institute of Electronics, kicked off Thursday here. Top robot manufacturers from home and abroad showcase their latest products, technologies, and solutions during the gala.Photo:Xinhua

A visitor watches a smart patrol robot displayed at the China (Foshan) International Intelligent Robot Expo 2020 in Foshan, south China's Guangdong Province, Dec. 3, 2020. The exhibition, sponsored by the China Institute of Electronics, kicked off Thursday here. Top robot manufacturers from home and abroad showcase their latest products, technologies, and solutions during the gala.Photo:Xinhua

Photo taken on Dec. 3, 2020 shows a large-size hybrid-power drone displayed at the China (Foshan) International Intelligent Robot Expo 2020 in Foshan, south China's Guangdong Province. The exhibition, sponsored by the China Institute of Electronics, kicked off Thursday here. Top robot manufacturers from home and abroad showcase their latest products, technologies, and solutions during the gala.Photo:Xinhua

Photo taken on Dec. 3, 2020 shows a vehicle for anti-terror purpose displayed at the China (Foshan) International Intelligent Robot Expo 2020 in Foshan, south China's Guangdong Province. The exhibition, sponsored by the China Institute of Electronics, kicked off Thursday here. Top robot manufacturers from home and abroad showcase their latest products, technologies, and solutions during the gala.Photo:Xinhua