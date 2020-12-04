View of Mahuangliang Loess Geopark after snow in NW China

Source: Xinhua Published: 2020/12/4 18:26:13

Aerial photo taken on Dec. 3, 2020 shows a view of the Mahuangliang Loess Geopark after snow in Yulin City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province.Photo:Xinhua


 

Aerial photo taken on Dec. 3, 2020 shows a view of the Mahuangliang Loess Geopark after snow in Yulin City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province.Photo:Xinhua


 

Aerial photo taken on Dec. 3, 2020 shows a view of the Mahuangliang Loess Geopark after snow in Yulin City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province.Photo:Xinhua


 

Aerial photo taken on Dec. 3, 2020 shows a view of the Mahuangliang Loess Geopark after snow in Yulin City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province.Photo:Xinhua


 

Aerial photo taken on Dec. 3, 2020 shows a view of the Mahuangliang Loess Geopark after snow in Yulin City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province.Photo:Xinhua


 

Aerial photo taken on Dec. 3, 2020 shows a view of the Mahuangliang Loess Geopark after snow in Yulin City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province.Photo:Xinhua


 

Posted in: CHINA
blog comments powered by Disqus