Artists from China Disabled People's Performing Art Troupe give performance in Nanjing

Artists from China Disabled People's Performing Art Troupe perform during the show "My Dream" in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Dec. 3, 2020.Photo:Xinhua

Artists from China Disabled People's Performing Art Troupe perform during the show "My Dream" in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Dec. 3, 2020.Photo:Xinhua

Artists from China Disabled People's Performing Art Troupe perform during the show "My Dream" in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Dec. 3, 2020.Photo:Xinhua

Artists from China Disabled People's Performing Art Troupe perform during the show "My Dream" in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Dec. 3, 2020.Photo:Xinhua

Artists from China Disabled People's Performing Art Troupe perform during the show "My Dream" in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Dec. 3, 2020.Photo:Xinhua

Artists from China Disabled People's Performing Art Troupe perform during the show "My Dream" in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Dec. 3, 2020.Photo:Xinhua