Staff members decorate masked chocolate Santa Clauses in Athens, Greece

Photo taken on Dec. 3, 2020 shows masked chocolate Santa Clauses made by Tassos Vazakas at his pastry shop in Athens, Greece. Pastry shops remain open during the country's second lockdown which has been extended to Dec. 14.Photo:Xinhua

A staff member at the pastry shop of Tassos Vazakas decorates the masked chocolate Santa Clauses, in Athens, Greece, on Dec. 3, 2020. Pastry shops remain open during the country's second lockdown which has been extended to Dec. 14.Photo:Xinhua

A staff member at the pastry shop of Tassos Vazakas decorates the masked chocolate Santa Clauses, in Athens, Greece, on Dec. 3, 2020. Pastry shops remain open during the country's second lockdown which has been extended to Dec. 14.Photo:Xinhua

A staff member at the pastry shop of Tassos Vazakas decorates the masked chocolate Santa Clauses, in Athens, Greece, on Dec. 3, 2020. Pastry shops remain open during the country's second lockdown which has been extended to Dec. 14.Photo:Xinhua