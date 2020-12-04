Binhai New Area in Tianjin boosts development of drone industry

Source: Xinhua Published: 2020/12/4 18:50:18

Photo taken on Dec. 1, 2020 shows a drone formation ready for testing at Tianjin EFY Technology Co., Ltd. in north China's Tianjin Municipality. The Binhai New Area in Tianjin has been actively boosting the development of drone industry in recent years by encouraging innovations among local companies. The district has built up a complete industrial chain of drone research, development, production and testing.Photo:Xinhua


 

Employees check a drone at an aviation technology company in north China's Tianjin Municipality, Dec. 3, 2020. The Binhai New Area in Tianjin has been actively boosting the development of drone industry in recent years by encouraging innovations among local companies. The district has built up a complete industrial chain of drone research, development, production and testing.Photo:Xinhua


 

Photo taken on Dec. 1, 2020 shows a drone at the Tianjin EFY Technology Co., Ltd. in north China's Tianjin Municipality. The Binhai New Area in Tianjin has been actively boosting the development of drone industry in recent years by encouraging innovations among local companies. The district has built up a complete industrial chain of drone research, development, production and testing.Photo:Xinhua


 

Employees from an aviation technology company check a drone in north China's Tianjin Municipality, Dec. 3, 2020. The Binhai New Area in Tianjin has been actively boosting the development of drone industry in recent years by encouraging innovations among local companies. The district has built up a complete industrial chain of drone research, development, production and testing.Photo:Xinhua


 

Employees assemble drones at the Tianjin i-Kingtec Co., Ltd. in north China's Tianjin Municipality, Dec. 1, 2020. The Binhai New Area in Tianjin has been actively boosting the development of drone industry in recent years by encouraging innovations among local companies. The district has built up a complete industrial chain of drone research, development, production and testing.Photo:Xinhua


 

Photo taken on Dec. 1, 2020 shows an industrial drone made by the Tianjin i-Kingtec Co., Ltd. in north China's Tianjin Municipality. The Binhai New Area in Tianjin has been actively boosting the development of drone industry in recent years by encouraging innovations among local companies. The district has built up a complete industrial chain of drone research, development, production and testing.Photo:Xinhua


 

Posted in: BIZ
blog comments powered by Disqus