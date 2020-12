A woman shows a tea leaf at a garden in Sreemangal, Bangladesh, Dec. 7, 2020.(Photo: Xinhua)

A woman picks tea leaves at a garden in Sreemangal, Bangladesh, Dec. 7, 2020.(Photo: Xinhua)

Women pick tea leaves at a garden in Sreemangal, Bangladesh, Dec. 7, 2020.(Photo: Xinhua)

A woman picks tea leaves at a garden in Sreemangal, Bangladesh, Dec. 7, 2020.(Photo: Xinhua)

Women carry bags filled with tea leaves they collected at a garden in Sreemangal, Bangladesh, Dec. 7, 2020.(Photo: Xinhua)

Sreemangal in Bangladesh's Moulvibazar district, some 203 km northeast of capital Dhaka, is considered the country's largest tea-producing region. It is also well known as the country's tea capital.There are hundreds of small hills with full of tea gardens where pluckers are now extremely busy picking tea leaves while factories are running in full swing for tea processing of this plucking season.