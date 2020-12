Winter snow blankets Shiberghan, northern Afghanistan

Afghan children make a snowman in Shiberghan, capital of Jawzjan province, northern Afghanistan, Dec. 8, 2020.(Photo: Xinhua)

Photo taken on Dec. 8, 2020 shows trees covered by snow in Shiberghan, capital of Jawzjan province, northern Afghanistan.(Photo: Xinhua)

Afghan children play on a snow day in Shiberghan, capital of Jawzjan province, northern Afghanistan, Dec. 8, 2020.(Photo: Xinhua)

A boy cleans the snow on the roof in Shiberghan, capital of Jawzjan province, northern Afghanistan, Dec. 8, 2020.(Photo: Xinhua)

Winter snow blankets Shiberghan, capital of Jawzjan province in northern Afghanistan. The winter in Afghanistan starts on the first day of Jaddi, the ninth month of Afghan calendar. But this year the snowing started early.