St George's Square lit up with Christmas projections in Valletta, Malta

Source: Xinhua Published: 2020/12/9 17:27:07

St George's Square is lit up with Christmas projections to create a festive atmosphere for the upcoming Christmas in Malta's capital city Valletta, on Dec. 8, 2020. (Photo by Jonathan Borg/Xinhua)


 

St George's Square is lit up with Christmas projections to create a festive atmosphere for the upcoming Christmas in Malta's capital city Valletta, on Dec. 8, 2020. (Photo by Jonathan Borg/Xinhua)


 

St George's Square is lit up with Christmas projections to create a festive atmosphere for the upcoming Christmas in Malta's capital city Valletta, on Dec. 8, 2020. (Photo by Jonathan Borg/Xinhua)


 

St George's Square is lit up with Christmas projections to create a festive atmosphere for the upcoming Christmas in Malta's capital city Valletta, on Dec. 8, 2020. (Photo by Jonathan Borg/Xinhua)


 

Posted in: WORLD
blog comments powered by Disqus