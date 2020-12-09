In pics: Zhostovo decorative painting factory in Moscow

An artist decorates an ornament at Zhostovo decorative painting factory, in Moscow region, Russia, on Dec. 8, 2020. Zhostovo is a Russian folk art center famous for its painted trays decorated with bright bunches of flowers. (Photo by Maxim Chernavsky/Xinhua)

An artist decorates an ornament at Zhostovo decorative painting factory, in Moscow region, Russia, on Dec. 8, 2020. Zhostovo is a Russian folk art center famous for its painted trays decorated with bright bunches of flowers. (Photo by Maxim Chernavsky/Xinhua)

An artist decorates an ornament at Zhostovo decorative painting factory, in Moscow region, Russia, on Dec. 8, 2020. Zhostovo is a Russian folk art center famous for its painted trays decorated with bright bunches of flowers. (Photo by Maxim Chernavsky/Xinhua)

Hand-decorated trays are seen at Zhostovo decorative painting factory, in Moscow region, Russia, on Dec. 8, 2020. Zhostovo is a Russian folk art center famous for its painted trays decorated with bright bunches of flowers. (Photo by Maxim Chernavsky/Xinhua)