Drive-thru Christmas-themed light festival held in Sao Paulo, Brazil

People visit a drive-thru Christmas-themed light festival by car amid COVID-19 concerns in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Dec. 8, 2020. The event is held from Dec. 4 to Dec. 27. (Xinhua/Rahel Patrasso)

People visit a drive-thru Christmas-themed light festival by car amid COVID-19 concerns in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Dec. 8, 2020. The event is held from Dec. 4 to Dec. 27. (Xinhua/Rahel Patrasso)

People visit a drive-thru Christmas-themed light festival by car amid COVID-19 concerns in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Dec. 8, 2020. The event is held from Dec. 4 to Dec. 27. (Xinhua/Rahel Patrasso)

People visit a drive-thru Christmas-themed light festival by car amid COVID-19 concerns in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Dec. 8, 2020. The event is held from Dec. 4 to Dec. 27. (Xinhua/Rahel Patrasso)