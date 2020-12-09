Fighter jets take off for aerial training

A J-10 fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command lands on the runway after an aerial combat flight training exercise in the eastern region of China’s Yunnan Province. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Guoyun)

