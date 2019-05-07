Harden reports to Rockets’ training camp with Silas confident of success

RELATED ARTICLES: James Harden apologizes for traffic violation in Shanghai

Three-time reigning NBA scoring champion James Harden reported to the Houston Rockets training camp Tuesday with coach Stephen Silas confident he can build a successful relationship with the superstar guard.Harden, the 2018 NBA Most Valuable Player, has been unhappy at being the centerpiece in the Rockets' rebuild and is faced with a new coach, general manager and nine recent arrivals, including John Wall arriving from Washington in a deal for 2017 NBA MVP Russell Westbrook.Harden had reportedly been linked to wanting a deal to the Brooklyn Nets to join Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, but the Rockets wanted so much in return for the NBA's top scorer that no club was likely to make such an offer.That had left Harden unhappy and he was absent for the first three days of Rockets' workouts before he was tested for COVID-19 as part of the NBA's safety protocol Wednesday.Harden could practice with the Rockets ahead of their preseason opener on Friday at Chicago."That's pretty much all I know," Silas said.The Rockets began workouts on Sunday and Silas said on Monday there was no timetable for the disgruntled Harden to arrive, calling his absence a "setback," but Silas was hopeful of building a relationship, saying he had not spoken with Harden to give him some "space."Silas was named coach of the Rockets six weeks ago as part of major changes in the organization.The Rockets have a new general manager in Rafael Stone and has nine new faces from last season.Harden's arrival came as ESPN reported he has made it known he would welcome a trade to Philadelphia, which boasts Cameroon big man Joel Embiid and Australian guard Ben Simmons.