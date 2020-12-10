First time in SK

South Korean Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae (center) enters the government complex in Gwacheon, on Thursday, before a meeting on disciplinary measures against Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl over alleged irregularities. Last month, Choo suspended Yoon for six counts of alleged wrongdoing, the first time a justice minister has taken such a step in the country's history. The chief prosecutor decided not to attend the meeting in apparent protest against what he claimed to be procedural errors and lack of cooperation from the ministry over sharing information on the matter. Photo: VCG