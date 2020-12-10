China, Afghanistan and five Central Asian countries eye closer cooperation

Photo taken on April 25, 2020 shows a launch ceremony of the China-Uzbekistan telemedicine system in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. The China-Uzbekistan telemedicine system was put into operation Saturday to help the Central Asia country's fight against COVID-19, according to the health commission of Jiangxi Province in east China. The two countries will make full use of the system, which was launched on Jiangxi's telemedicine service platform, to carry out medical consultations and remote diagnoses of COVID-19 and share China's anti-epidemic experience, Wang Shuiping, director of the provincial health commission, said at the launch ceremony. (Chinese working group to Uzbekistan/Handout via Xinhua)

China, Afghanistan and five Central Asian countries have agreed to continue to deepen cooperation in the fight against the pandemic and strengthen economic and trade ties during a multilateral a video link held on Wednesday.China's Vice Foreign Minister Luo Zhaohui hosted the "China-Afghanistan-Five Central Asian Countries (CA5)" Trade and Deputy Foreign Minister-level video conference via video link on Wednesday, hoping to build a new platform for regional cooperation and promoting regional economic recovery amid COVID-19.Deputy Foreign Minister of Afghanistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan attended the meeting.Luo stated that China is willing to work with all parties to fulfill its commitment to make vaccine a global publicly available product. He called for all parties to exchange the experience in epidemic prevention, and carry out cooperation in poverty reduction and food security.He also said that China is willing to expand economic and trade cooperation through promoting "fast channels" and "green channels", increasing the volume in port logistics, strengthening cooperation in agriculture, energy and infrastructure.Luo said that China is willing to promote the interconnection with the partnering countries through the "Belt and Road" initiative and strengthen the connection of railway, highway, aviation, infrastructure, and transportation.Luo also called for the participating countries to deepen anti-terrorism security cooperation, adding that China is willing to work with the international community to crack down on all terrorist organizations and is pleased to see that the situation in Afghanistan remains stable.