Former Macao triad boss sanctioned by US is not a CPPCC member: FM

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying. Photo: VCG

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying on Thursday refuted that Wan Kuok Koi, a former Macao-based crime boss is a member of China's top advisory body, as US authorities and media reported.According to a statement from the US Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Wednesday, sanctions were imposed on Wan Kuok Koi, a former leader of 14K Triad organized crime group, as part of their efforts to "stamp out corruption."The OFAC said Wan was a member of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), China's top advisory body, and committed crimes under the guise of Belt and Road Initiatives, according to media reports."The person is anyone but a member of the CPPCC, either at the national or local level, " Hua said in a press briefing on Thursday."This is another proof that some people in the US are fabricating lies and unscrupulously attacking and smearing China," said Hua. "It's just despicable."