People sled on the summit of Grosser Feldberg mountain in the Taunus region, Germany, on Dec. 10, 2020. (Photo by Armando Babani/Xinhua)

Photo taken on Dec. 10, 2020 shows the winter landscape on the summit of Grosser Feldberg mountain in the Taunus region, Germany. (Photo by Armando Babani/Xinhua)

A child sleds on the summit of Grosser Feldberg mountain in the Taunus region, Germany, on Dec. 10, 2020. (Photo by Armando Babani/Xinhua)