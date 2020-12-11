Relocated residents live a better life in Altay

Relocated residents live happily in their house in Altay, Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Schools, kindergartens, health centers and markets have been established on this area, part of Gobi Desert, since 2016. The per capita net income of qualified registered poor households in this town has increased from 4,220 yuan in 2016 to 11,745 yuan in 2020. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Xin)

