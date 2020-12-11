Cultural relics unearthed from ancient tombs in China

Photo provided by Shanxi Institute of Archaeology shows a relic unearthed from ancient tombs dating back around 2,700 years in north China's Shanxi Province. The unearthed cultural relics are of various materials, including copper, jade, stone, lacquer, pottery, gold, lacquer wood, leather, and bamboo. The tombs at the Beibai'e tomb site belonged to the nobles of the early Spring and Autumn Period (770-476 BC), judging from the tombs' shape, form, and artifacts. (Photo provided to China News Service)

