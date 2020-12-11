Senior Chinese official under US sanctions calls for positive role of American firms in China

China US Photo: VCG
A senior Chinese legislator on the US' sanctions list on Thursday called for American companies to make positive efforts in putting China-US relations back-on-track.
Wang Chen, vice chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, said at an event organized by of the American Chamber of Commerce in China (AmCham China) in Beijing that China hoped that US enterprises in China can continue playing an active role and make efforts to promote the resumption of dialogue and reconstruction of mutual trust between China and the US, getting bilateral relations back on the right track.
Wang expressed his appreciation for the donations from AmCham China and its members to China in the fight against COVID-19.
China will insist on opening up at a higher level, ease market access and ensure that companies registered in China are treated equally, Wang said in his speech. This will bring new opportunities for foreign companies to develop in China, he said.
AmCham China members include nearly 1,000 US firms and some 3,900 representatives of US companies, according to Xinhua News Agency.
Wang is among the 14 officials from China's top legislature who were put on a new sanctioned list
by the Trump administration over the Hong Kong issue.
China decided to impose reciprocal sanctions on some US administration officials and congressional and NGO staff who have behaved badly and borne major responsibilities over Hong Kong-related issues, and on their immediate family members as well, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said on Thursday.
The reciprocal sanctions were rolled out in view of the US' serious interference in China's internal affairs and undermining China's core interests using Hong Kong-related issues, Hua said.
